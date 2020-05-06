Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LOUISE's life story with friends and family

Share LOUISE's life story with friends and family



LINNEMEIER, LOUISE L.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1126 Barr St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation two hours prior. To view the funeral service live stream, visit www.facebook.com/St-Pauls-EV-Lutheran-Church-LCMS-120650154618116, where a service bulletin will be shared. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store