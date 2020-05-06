LINNEMEIER, LOUISE L.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1126 Barr St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation two hours prior. To view the funeral service live stream, visit www.facebook.com/St-Pauls-EV-Lutheran-Church-LCMS-120650154618116, where a service bulletin will be shared. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 6 to May 8, 2020.