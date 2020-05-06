LOUISE L. LINNEMEIER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LOUISE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINNEMEIER, LOUISE L.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1126 Barr St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation two hours prior. To view the funeral service live stream, visit www.facebook.com/St-Pauls-EV-Lutheran-Church-LCMS-120650154618116, where a service bulletin will be shared. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
9:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved