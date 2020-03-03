Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE M. DENNIN. View Sign Service Information The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel 415 E Washington Street Muncie , IN 47305 (765)-288-6669 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM High Street United Methodist Church 219 S. High Street Muncie , IN View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM High Street United Methodist Church 219 S. High Street Muncie , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LOUISE M. DENNIN, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was loved deeply by her family and friends and her dedication to Christian service has impacted many lives. Born May 2, 1928, in Freeport, Ill., she was the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Solace) Wichmann. She received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and her Master's degree in Applied Gerontology from Ball State University in 1984. Louise worked as a teacher of Christian Education in Fort Wayne Schools for four years; Director of the Children's Clothing Center of Delaware County for 15 years and remained active on its board. She led the Senior Learning Program as the Director of Older Adult Ministries at High Street United Methodist Church for 13 years, continuing to lead High Street Travelers for several more years. She was active in the United Methodist Women, both at the local and district level and served on their executive board for many years; member of the P.E.O., local quilters guild, Church Women United; was very active with the Lucille Raines House in Indianapolis and was a member of High Street United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Louise helped to serve food at the men's sleeping room for Christian Ministries and she loved quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are three children, Mark A. Byrne (significant other, Rita) of Ormond Beach, Fla., Wes Byrne of Orono, Minn., and Rae Vaught (husband, Jim) of Midland, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Scott, Todd, Tracy, Nathan, Naomi, Grace, Lisa, and Matthew; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dalen Wichmann of Freeport, Ill., and Claire Wichmann of Cedarville, Ill.; and her special friends and caregivers, Maria and Gloria. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband, Rev. Allan Dean Byrne. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High St., Muncie, where family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Pastor Kevin Smigielski officiating. Memorials contributions may be directed to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High St., Muncie, IN 47305; or the Children's Clothing Center of Delaware County, 920 E. Charles St., Muncie, IN 47305. Arrangements by Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel and online condolences may be sent to the family at

LOUISE M. DENNIN, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was loved deeply by her family and friends and her dedication to Christian service has impacted many lives. Born May 2, 1928, in Freeport, Ill., she was the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Solace) Wichmann. She received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and her Master's degree in Applied Gerontology from Ball State University in 1984. Louise worked as a teacher of Christian Education in Fort Wayne Schools for four years; Director of the Children's Clothing Center of Delaware County for 15 years and remained active on its board. She led the Senior Learning Program as the Director of Older Adult Ministries at High Street United Methodist Church for 13 years, continuing to lead High Street Travelers for several more years. She was active in the United Methodist Women, both at the local and district level and served on their executive board for many years; member of the P.E.O., local quilters guild, Church Women United; was very active with the Lucille Raines House in Indianapolis and was a member of High Street United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Louise helped to serve food at the men's sleeping room for Christian Ministries and she loved quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are three children, Mark A. Byrne (significant other, Rita) of Ormond Beach, Fla., Wes Byrne of Orono, Minn., and Rae Vaught (husband, Jim) of Midland, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Scott, Todd, Tracy, Nathan, Naomi, Grace, Lisa, and Matthew; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dalen Wichmann of Freeport, Ill., and Claire Wichmann of Cedarville, Ill.; and her special friends and caregivers, Maria and Gloria. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband, Rev. Allan Dean Byrne. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High St., Muncie, where family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Pastor Kevin Smigielski officiating. Memorials contributions may be directed to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High St., Muncie, IN 47305; or the Children's Clothing Center of Delaware County, 920 E. Charles St., Muncie, IN 47305. Arrangements by Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close