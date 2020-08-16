LOUISE M. WELGO, 91, of Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Fleet -wood, Pa., passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Born in Glen Robbins, Ohio and raised in Port Carbon, Pa., she was the eldest daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred Pratcavage Zackus. She graduated from Port Carbon High School, class of 1946. Louise was a telephone operator for Pennsylvania Bell Telephone Co for 35 years. Louise, upon her husband's passing, moved to Fort Wayne. She enjoyed volunteering at Lutheran Hospital for 20 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister and friend with quick wit and humor. Louise is survived by her sisters, Eleanor Rusatsky, Dorothy (James) Wright; brother, Michael (Patricia) Zackus; nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Welgo; sisters, Alice Natale, Marie Gavalis, Elizabeth Runkle and Margaret Rausch; brothers, Daniel, Richard, and Andrew "Teddy" Zackus. At Louise's request there will be no visitation. A private Catholic Mass will be celebrated, followed by internment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. "A special thank you to the staff at Northwoods Village and Premier Hospice." In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's name may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), or Masses.