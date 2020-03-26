Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE (ROSENBERGER) MOORE. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY LOUISE (ROSENBERGER) MOORE, 88, passed to her eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Wayne on June 8, 1931, she was the first of three children and the daughter of Clyde and Mary Rosenberger. A 1949 graduate of North Side High School, she excelled at academics and was a member of many clubs including the National Honor Society. She then graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing in 1952 where she earned her RN pin. She continued her education at the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill., graduating Summa Cum Laud with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing. Devoting over 40 years to her profession, Nancy retired from Parkview Memorial Hospital where she had worked in the emergency room and as a nursing educator, retiring in 1994. Nancy was a longtime member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church and was active in the church choir for many years. She was an active member of her neighborhood association, serving on the board of directors for a time. Professional associations that Nancy was a member of include: The American Red Cross, Parkview Ambassadors, Teti Sheri of the Shrine, University of St. Francis alumni and Sunshine Home Health Care. Nancy loved to sing, do craft work, make floral arrangements, travel, cook and spend time with her family at Lake James, Hamilton lake and Wawasee lake. She and husband Ray were avid IU fans cheering on their favorite team. Her greatest love however was her beloved husband Ray and daughters and their families. She is survived by her husband, Ray; daughters, Denise (Alex) Demetroff, Pam (Joe) Paris and Sherill (Steve) Myers; seven grandchildren, and 14 great - grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Rosenberger; and brothers, Richard and Robert Rosenberger. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are , St. Joseph United Methodist Church Music Ministry or Parkview Home Health & Hospice. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.



NANCY LOUISE (ROSENBERGER) MOORE, 88, passed to her eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Wayne on June 8, 1931, she was the first of three children and the daughter of Clyde and Mary Rosenberger. A 1949 graduate of North Side High School, she excelled at academics and was a member of many clubs including the National Honor Society. She then graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing in 1952 where she earned her RN pin. She continued her education at the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill., graduating Summa Cum Laud with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing. Devoting over 40 years to her profession, Nancy retired from Parkview Memorial Hospital where she had worked in the emergency room and as a nursing educator, retiring in 1994. Nancy was a longtime member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church and was active in the church choir for many years. She was an active member of her neighborhood association, serving on the board of directors for a time. Professional associations that Nancy was a member of include: The American Red Cross, Parkview Ambassadors, Teti Sheri of the Shrine, University of St. Francis alumni and Sunshine Home Health Care. Nancy loved to sing, do craft work, make floral arrangements, travel, cook and spend time with her family at Lake James, Hamilton lake and Wawasee lake. She and husband Ray were avid IU fans cheering on their favorite team. Her greatest love however was her beloved husband Ray and daughters and their families. She is survived by her husband, Ray; daughters, Denise (Alex) Demetroff, Pam (Joe) Paris and Sherill (Steve) Myers; seven grandchildren, and 14 great - grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Rosenberger; and brothers, Richard and Robert Rosenberger. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are , St. Joseph United Methodist Church Music Ministry or Parkview Home Health & Hospice. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close