LOVENIA "CUDDLES" I. BOCK, 97, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born in Franklin County, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Ethel (Poe) Stewart. She was a member of New Haven United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 330 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her sons and their friends, many of whom gave her the moniker, "Mama Bock". She is survived by her son, Jack Bock of New Haven; grandchildren, Molly and Sean; and great-granddaughter, Anne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wayne Bock, in 2011; and son, Larry Bock. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitations two hours prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020