LUANNE ELISE JOHNSON
1931 - 2020
LUANNE ELISE JOHNSON, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Lois Boatman. Luanne obtained her nursing degree from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 and worked as a Private Duty Registered Nurse until her retirement. She was an active member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering wherever she was able, especially working in the nursery for young mothers so they could complete their education. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Lee) Chesnut, Jan (Skip) Chell and Amy (Craig) Teeters; as well as six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Shelley Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth G. Johnson; son, Jim Johnson; and brother, Thomas Boatman. A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
