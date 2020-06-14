LUANNE ELISE JOHNSON, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Lois Boatman. Luanne obtained her nursing degree from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 and worked as a Private Duty Registered Nurse until her retirement. She was an active member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering wherever she was able, especially working in the nursery for young mothers so they could complete their education. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Lee) Chesnut, Jan (Skip) Chell and Amy (Craig) Teeters; as well as six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Shelley Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth G. Johnson; son, Jim Johnson; and brother, Thomas Boatman. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Private family burial will take place on June 20, 2020 in the South Whitley Cemetery.