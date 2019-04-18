Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCILE LUELLA HALL. View Sign

LUCILE LUELLA HALL, 91, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving daughters at Lutheran Life Villages - Pine Valley. Born May 16, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alma Hauke. Lucile was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She served as President of Ladies Aid for eight years, a member of Altar Guild for 30 years, and volunteered at NEIRRS and Ronald McDonald House. Lucile retired from Concordia High School as Cafeteria Manager after 15 years. She enjoyed her family and her hobbies included needle point, gardening, painting, and baking. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her spouse. William and Lucile were happily married for 63 years. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Richard) Rodenbeck, Marjorie Meyer and Ellen (Cary) Cavacini; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hall; and siblings, Carl Hauke, Esther Haberkorn, Ruth Schafenacker, and Edward F. Hauke. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S Barr St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church General Fund or St. Paul's Lutheran School - Student Assistance.



6131 St Joe Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46835

