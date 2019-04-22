LUCILE V. NELSON-HOWARD

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCILE V. NELSON-HOWARD.

LUCILE V. NELSON-HOWARD, 88, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Parkview-Randallia. She retired from Magna vox and International Harvester. Surviving are her children, Mary Scott, Adell Bennett, Shirley and Reba Nelson; sons, John, Willie, Edward (Melisa), E L, De Wayne, Ronald, Donald (JoAnn) and Gary Nelson; 68 grandchildren, 171 great-grandchildren; 83 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at True Love Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Funeral Home
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.