LUCILE V. NELSON-HOWARD, 88, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Parkview-Randallia. She retired from Magna vox and International Harvester. Surviving are her children, Mary Scott, Adell Bennett, Shirley and Reba Nelson; sons, John, Willie, Edward (Melisa), E L, De Wayne, Ronald, Donald (JoAnn) and Gary Nelson; 68 grandchildren, 171 great-grandchildren; 83 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at True Love Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 22, 2019