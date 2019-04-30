LUCILLE C. (SHIVELY) REYNOLDS, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:10 a.m., at Ashton Creek Health & Rehab. Born June 5, 1929, in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Ralph D. and Ruth M. (Cable) Shively. She was a high school graduate and homemaker. She was an avid gardner who loved to sew, her greatest joy was her family. Surviving are her sister, Patsy J. Dubursson of Kendallville, Ind.; daughter, Connie S. (Kevin) Hubert of Huntertown, Ind.; sons, Byron J. (Diane) Reynolds of Huntertown, Mark A. Reynolds and Peter D. (Wendy) Reynolds, both of Fort Wayne, and Scott (Brenda) Reynolds of Churubusco, Ind.; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James L. Reynolds; sister, F. Irene Forker; brother Richard D. Shively; and daughter, Laurie M. Reynolds. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Clergy Jeff Thayer and Clergy Delmar Stockwell officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Turnstone.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2019