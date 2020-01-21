LUCILLE DULL, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Born on June 21, 1924, in Dugger, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Gerald E. and Edith L. (White) Azbell. She graduated from Manchester College. She worked as a school teacher at Northwest Elementary in the Huntington County School District for many years. She was a member of Colony Heights Church of Christ. She served as a past president of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority. She volunteered at Love Inc of Huntington County, The Literacy Alliance of Fort Wayne, and at the Fort Wayne VA Hospital for over 11 years. Surviving family include her daughters, Sue (Roger) Grossnickle of Hoagland, Ind., and Bonnie (Russ) Dunbar of Akron, Ind.; grandchildren, Jason (Brandy) Grossnickle, Jenna (Jason) Jensen of New Haven, and Ryan (Joanna) Dunbar; great-grandchildren, Zachary (Alexis), Jake and Zoie Grossnickle, Noah and Brenna Jensen, and Quinn Dunbar; and a sister, Laura Cox of Yorktown, Ind. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert Dull; and a sister, Leona Rae. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Colony Heights Church of Christ. Condolences may be made online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020