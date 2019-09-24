LUCILLE EDNA HETHERINGTON, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her residence. Born Feb. 10, 1930, in Kendall ville, Ind., she was a daughter of Clifford B. and Edna E. (Bro wand) Hampshire. She graduated from Avilla High School. On Nov. 27, 1948, she married Robert Hethering ton in Kendall ville. Lucille worked for Eckrich for nearly 30 years as a meat processor before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and interior design. Lucille made jewelry and was a clothing shopping enthusiast. Survivors include her children, Cliff Hetherington of Fremont and Crenda Waters of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley Marie (Brad) Rittner of Toledo, Ohio, Kecia Waters and Thomas Waters, both of Urbana, Ohio; an expected great-granddaugh ter, Rosie Rittner; and sister, Eleanor Nitsos of Arroyo Grande, Calif. She was preceded in death by her spouse, parents, and siblings, Kate McKinnis and Arthur Hampshire. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East DuPont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville. Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 24, 2019