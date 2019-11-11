LUCILLE G. TILL (1925 - 2019)
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46835
(260)-485-8500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Obituary
LUCILLE G. TILL, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Chapman Place. Born in Renovo, Pa. on July 30, 1925, she worked at Magna -vox for 32 years and was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Her children include daughters, Barbara Tucknott, Pam (Roger Prater) Till, Joy Gruber of Shorewood, Ill.; and daughter-in-law, Linda Till; and Blair (Connie) Swogger of Huntersville, N.C. Also surviving is Lucy's sister, Shirley Edwards, 90, of Erie, Pa. Lucy has nine grandchildren, Mark, Lisa, Mike, Doug, Brandy, Kari, Jessica, Joel and Nick. She also has 14 great-grandchildren, Alix, Kendall, Jordan, Julie, Michelle, Mike, Mark, Jacquline, Carsten, Jacob, Nick, Taylor, Adrianne and Natalie; and three great-great-grandchildren, Chase, Kadence and Ella. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, William L. Till; and son, Patrick Till. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Rosary service at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 11, 2019
