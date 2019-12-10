LUCILLE "LUCY" (KELLER) GREEN, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Born Aug. 18, 1932, in Hunter town, she was a daughter of the late Raligh H. and Evie C. (Miller) Keller. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Womens Group, a member of the Civic Theatre Guild, the Follies, the Girl Scouts, Brownies, and the Cub Scouts. She loved roller skating, boating, flying, and antiques, and making cards for all holidays. She also volunteered for many church activities and groups. She is survived by her children, David H. (Barbara) Green of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Lonnie S (Don) Peters of Peculiar, Mo.; grandchildren, Jason Peters, Lisa Peters and Kelsey (Alex) Heath; great-grandson, Grayson James Heath; sister, Pauline Troyer of LaOtto; and sister-in-law, Berneta Keller of LaOtto. She had a large number of nieces and nephews and extended family. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Buss" H Green; sister, LaVelda McCoy; brother, Isaac Keller; and sister-in-law, Beth Lampton. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorial donations may be given to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 10, 2019