LUCILLE H. GILLIOM, 105, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born on Nov. 22, 1913 in Ottoville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Lulu (Wanna macher) Bentley. Lucille was a devout Catholic and led a faithful Christian life. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Wayne Gilliom, who preceded her in death in 1998. Lucille is survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with her brother-in-law, William VanOsdale. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Anne Home Chapel, 1900 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and a Rosary at 9:45 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home.



