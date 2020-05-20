LUCILLE H. YODER
LUCILLE H. YODER, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born Jan. 8, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Roman owski) Krantz. Lucille retired from Tuthill and in retirement she worked part-time for The News-Sentinel Newspaper. She loved her flower gardens, polka dancing, and music. Lucille is survived by her children, Jim (Kathy) Yoder, Mike (Carrie) Yoder, Carl Yoder, and JoAnn Romanowski, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Lisa (John) Morgan, Sarah (Dave) Wozniak, Jim (Andrea) Yoder, Mike Yoder, and Kaden Yoder; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan Loye. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Agnes and Marcella Krantz, Catherine Croghan, and Evelyn Lozowski; and one grandson, Jeff Yoder. A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2020.
