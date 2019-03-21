LUCILLE L. PSILAS, 100, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born Nov. 13, 1918, in Lu Verne, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Fredrick and Caroline (Hintz) Behnkendorf. Lucille was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was a beautician for 50 years. Lucille enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening, and cooking. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Carol (Phillip) Wade of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Alex (Emilia) Wade of Loveland, Ohio, and Austin Wade of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Julianna and Westin Wade; sister, Irene Gleason of Waterloo, Iowa; and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evangelos "John" Psilas; brother, Oscar Behnkendorf; and sister, Emma Walgren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019