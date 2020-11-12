LUCILLE MAY ELLIOTT, 82, of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Vancrest of Payne. Born in Monroeville, Ind., on Nov. 15, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Lena (Strunkenburg) and Ralph Klinker. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp. Lucille will be sadly missed by her husband, Larry Elliott, whom she married Feb. 2, 1963; children, Brent (Stacie) Brown, Debra (Gary) Ward, Dean (Elise) Elliott, Amy (Gary) Leatherman; siblings, Louise Kaiser, Ralph Klinker, Betty Gorrell, and Harold Klinker; 12 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp, with viewing one hour prior. Viewing also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the church. Due to state mandate everyone must wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Lucille's viewing and funeral service. She will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery. Memorials are to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 396, Antwerp, OH 45813. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com