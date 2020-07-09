FERN LUCILLE NEUHOUSER, 91, of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born Nov. 15, 1928 in Wakarusa, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Jim and Viola Miller. After her marriage to Calvin Neuhouser in May, 1947, she moved to the Fort Wayne area where they lived together on a small farm and raised four children. Fern's high school career goal was to become a wife, mother and homemaker. She successfully completed her goals with top marks. She was a devoted wife and an excellent mother who unconditionally loved her children. Fern's homemaking skills were noted by many. Fern enjoyed cooking, quilting, solving crossword puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Fern is survived by her daughter, Connie (Thea) Neuhouser, Joe Neuhouser, Fred (Thea) Neuhouser (Eugene), and Kenton (Scott) Neuhouser. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughter, Jess Throop-Voors (Ryan), and her great-grandson, Caspian, and by her beloved granddaughter, Makkie Neuhouser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Neuhouser; and her three brothers, Roy (Ruth), Floyd (Agnes), and Harold (Vera). Fern's family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Fort Wayne for the love and support provided to Fern and her family while she was in their care. Fern's final resting place will be the Leo Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made in memory of Fern Neuhouser to the Mennonite Central Committee at www.donate.mcc.org/registry/michiana-mennonite-relief-sale
or by mail to: MMRS, PO Box 243, Goshen (IN 46527). To leave a personal note to the family visit the guestbook at www.sheetsandchilds.com