LUCILLE (CRICK) (PETERSON) WELCH, 97, formerly of Kimmell, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Born March 9, 1922 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Fernando and Lucinda (VanAuman) Crick. She graduated from Elmhurst High School with the Class of 1940 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a M.P. at the USO in Oceanside, Calif. On Oct. 23, 1964 she married William H. Welch. She worked at GTE for 23 years, retiring in 1987. In 1994, Lucille and Bill moved to Kimmell. She had been a member of North Webster United Methodist Church and belonged to the Lakeland Quilt Club, Nimble Thimble Quilt Club, Indiana State Quilt Guild. Survivors include children, Nancy Peterson, Nancy (Joseph, Jr.) Freiburger, Linda (Michael) Bailey, all of Kimmell, Barb (Ronald) Cole of Evansville, Darlene Bolden, Fred (Catherine) Peterson and John (Deb) Peterson, all of Fort Wayne; sister, Barb Willour of Huntington, Ind.; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.She was also preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Kenneth and Richard Crick; grandson, Stevie Hartwig; and granddaughter, Andrea Bolden. A memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Heart to Heart Hospice. To send her family condolences online visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020