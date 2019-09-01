LUCILLE "LUCY" SNYDER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Born on July 27, 1929 in Spinners town, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Laurel and Ollie (Messing er) Bauman. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. Lucy belong to the Fort Wayne Baptist Church for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Snyder; granddaughter, Sarah Snyder, Emily (Adam) Lahr and Kim (Tim) Huber; great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddix, Sam, and Elijah; and sister, Marge Diss. Also preceding her in passing was her husband of 49 years, Donald Snyder. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the education fund for her granddaughter, Sarah. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019