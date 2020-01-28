LUCY CUTTING, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Some of Lucy's interests included sewing, singing, laughing, spending time with her family and especially being a grandma and great -grandma. Lucy loved to shop, tend her garden and adored her animals. She was an active member of the Eastern Star since 1971. Lucy is survived by her sons, Michael (Renee), David and George Jr; grandchildren, Jayden, RJ, Morgan (Mady), Josh, Ivory, and Draven; and one great - grand daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, in 2018; parents, Charles and Mary Stubbs. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling 2 hours prior. Preferred memorials in Lucy's honor may be made to either HOPE for Animals or A.S.P.C.A.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020