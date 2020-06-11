LUCY MAY GRABER, 63, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 10, 1956, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lilly (Miller) Graber. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Graber of Grabill, Ind.; sons, Elmer Graber, Ernie Graber, Edwin (Anna Mary) Graber Jr., Enos Graber, Emanuel (Julie Ann) Graber, and Elam Graber, all of Grabill, Ind.; daughters, Esther (Marcus) Schwartz of Grabill, Ind., and Eileen (Leroy) Eicher of New Haven. Ind.; siblings, Mary (Joseph) Lengacher of Grabill, Ind., Betty Graber of New Haven, Ind., Noah (Rosa) Graber of Angola, Ind., Ruth Hilty of Kentucky, and Sarah (Ben) Eicher of Grabill, Ind.; sister-in-law, Barbara Graber of Hamilton, Ind.; and 13 grandchildren, Rosa Marie, Mary May, Timothy Allen, Margaret Marie, Marlin Lee, Mark Allen, Regina Rose, Rachel Renae, Lukus Jay, Jacob E. Jason Lee, James E. and Emma Sue. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Graber; and brothers-in-law, Wilmer Graber and Louis Hilty. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Graber family home, 12433 Notestine Road Grabill (IN 46741), where visitation starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and continues until the time of the service. Bishop Joseph Witmer officiating. Burial in the Westridge Old Order Amish Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1141 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805).