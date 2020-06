Or Copy this URL to Share

GRABER, LUCY MAY: Funeral service is 9 a.m. today, June 12, 2020, at the Graber family home, 12433 Notestine Road Grabill (IN 46741), where visitation began at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and continued until the time of the service. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1141 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.



