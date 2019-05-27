Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LULA JO DeFORD. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

LULA JO DeFORD, 87, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born April 18, 1932, in Albany, Ky., she was a daughter of Curtis and Ola Anna (Craft-Hughes) Willen. An active member of Seminary United Methodist Church, she served on the church board and co-founded the Children's Closet and Country Store ministries, and served as the wedding coordinator for many years. Jo held offices in the Order of the Eastern Star and was an auxiliary member of the American Legion. She served on the Roanoke Town Council and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce. She was a lifetime sponsor of the Roanoke Historical Society. She served as both a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout leader. Jo enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens and quilting. Her quilts were gifts of love to her family, friends, and Lutheran Hospital's Pediatric Unit. "Above all, Jo loved being with her husband and family. She enriched the lives of all those around her." She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Melvin (Roy) DeFord; son, David Bear (Carol Linten) Treace; daughter, Janean (Jim) Farrell; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Mary Jane) Willen; sister, Norma (Ken) Patton Buhrman; brother-in-law, Lynn Odier; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Ann (Lynn) Odier and Patricia (Ken) Schaefer. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Seminary United Methodist Church, 285 N. Seminary St., Roanoke, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Burial will take place in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Waynedale. Memorials may be made to Seminary Church or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne.



