LULA MAE BLACKSHEAR REYNOLDS, 77, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Danville, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Dan and Mildred Black shear. In 1968, she and her husband moved to Fort Wayne in search of a better life. Lula joined the Spiritual Israel Church and It's Army where she served on the Motherboard and was a Helping Hand member. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, bowling, cooking, and playing cards. Lula is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Reynolds Jr.; daughters, Mildred Jackson Smith, Luvern Reynolds, Janice Marie (Kelvin) Reynolds Tarver, Shelia Coakley, and Stephanie Reynolds; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Aaron Blackshear, Willie (Annie Lou) Blackshear and Lizzie Mae Stuckey; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in dealth by her daugher, Jacqueline Coley; and brother, Robert Lee Blackshear. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Spiritual Israel Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com