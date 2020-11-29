1/1
LULA MAE BLACKSHEAR REYNOLDS
LULA MAE BLACKSHEAR REYNOLDS, 77, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Danville, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Dan and Mildred Black shear. In 1968, she and her husband moved to Fort Wayne in search of a better life. Lula joined the Spiritual Israel Church and It's Army where she served on the Motherboard and was a Helping Hand member. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, bowling, cooking, and playing cards. Lula is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Reynolds Jr.; daughters, Mildred Jackson Smith, Luvern Reynolds, Janice Marie (Kelvin) Reynolds Tarver, Shelia Coakley, and Stephanie Reynolds; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Aaron Blackshear, Willie (Annie Lou) Blackshear and Lizzie Mae Stuckey; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in dealth by her daugher, Jacqueline Coley; and brother, Robert Lee Blackshear. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Spiritual Israel Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
