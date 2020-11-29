1/1
LULA MAY (RATLIFF) ALLISON
1941 - 2020
LULA MAY (RATLIFF) ALLISON, 79, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Parkview - Randallia. Born on July 29, 1941 in rural Mon -roeville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Howard and Grace Ratliff. She was a lifelong resident of Monroeville, Ind. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with grandchildren, helping with Ladies Aide at Antioch Lutheran Church. She worked at both Fort Wayne National Bank (in Monroeville) and East Allen County Schools at Heritage High School. Surviving are her husband, Rex, whom she married on Nov. 10, 1962; her children, Roger (Dawn) Allison of Ossian, Ind., Doug Allison of Monroeville, Pam (Roy) Zeitlow of Mokena, Ill. and Scott Allison of Hoagland; sesven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She has one surviving sister, Lucile Wilcoxson, of Pomona, Calif. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Jean Owens, Leona Bacon; and brother, Herman Ratliff. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Antioch Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
