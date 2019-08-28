LURAINE Y. BOGGS

Obituary
LURAINE Y. BOGGS, 89, of Churubusco, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at North Ridge Village in Albion. Surviving are her daughter, Vickie Gerdon; sons, Patrick (Susan Collins) McNeal and Jeffrey (Linda) McNeal; 11 grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 24 years, Gene Boggs; son, Michael A. McNeal; three brothers; two sisters; and a half-brother. Service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling beginning at 1 p.m. Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Memorials to Heartland Hospice. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
