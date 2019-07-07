Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peace Lutheran Church Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Peace Lutheran Church Service Following Services Peace Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

THE REV. LUTHER GEORGE STRASEN, 85, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the care of Parkview Hospice at Grey Stone Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, Ind., trusting in the saving merits of Jesus Christ. Born Sept. 22, 1933, in Nagercoil, India, he was the youngest of six children of missionaries, the Reverend Bernhard and Henriette Strasen. He came with his parents to the United States in 1945 and began to study for ministry in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS) at Concordia High School and Junior College in Fort Wayne in 1946. In 1953, he entered Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo., and was ordained on July 13, 1958, at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville, Wis., where he served until 1962. His next parishes were Concordia Lutheran Church, Greenwood, Ind., (1962-1968) and Peace Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne (1968-1996), from where he retired from full-time ministry. He had been a member of the Board of Directors of Lutheran Hospital and belonged to the Fort Wayne Quest Club. In his retirement he served as a grant advisor for the Lutheran Foundation, as the stewardship counselor for the Indiana District of the LCMS, as the interim pastor of two congregations and as a volunteer reader at Northeast Indiana Radio Reading Service (NEIRRS). In 1957, he married Arlene Lytal, who preceded him in death in 2006. In 2007, he married Doris Mather. He is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Timothy (Treva) of Fort Wayne; daughters, Sarah (Robert) Jacobs of Bel Air, Md., Catherine (Michael) Gastineau of Fort Wayne, Laura (Anthony) Hill of Fort Wayne; and son, Michael (Michele) of Fort Wayne; as well as 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by step-daughter, Catherine (Dwight) Mather-Grimes of Fort Wayne; step-son, Geoffrey (Ellen) Mather of Albuquerque, N.M.; four step-grandchildren; and a sister, Elisabeth Long of St. Louis, Mo. He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. A funeral worship service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care with interment in Concordia Gardens. Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne.

