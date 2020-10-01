1/1
LYDIA ANN (DUNHAM) DOERSCHLER
LYDIA ANN (DUNHAM) DOERSCHLER, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead. Born Jan. 7, 1939, in Haviland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Laura (Schlatter) Dunham. She married John H. Doerschler in 1973 of Kalamazoo, Mich.; he preceded her in death. Lydia was a 1957 graduate of Blue Creek Local School in Haviland, Ohio and a 1960 graduate of Parkview School of Nursing in Fort Wayne. Lydia dedicated all her life to nursing and worked at multiple institutions during her working career. Lydia was baptized in 1977 in the Evangelical Christian Church in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her son, John H. Doerschler II; grandson, Nicholas Embree; siblings, Dale (LaBeth), Elizabeth Dunham, Charles (Debra) Dunham Jr. and Byron (Jody) Dunham; aunt, Josephine (Don) Wenninger; sister-in-law, Opal Dunham; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lydia was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Dunham. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Bower Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
