LYLE ANDREW YORK, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Coventry Meadows. Born Feb. 11, 1936 in Avilla, he was a son of the late Sherwood and Claudia (McCoy) York. Lyle graduated from Central Catholic High School and served in the Indiana Air National Guard. He worked for 34 years at Essex, retiring in 1997. He also worked at H&H Firearms. Lyle enjoyed riding and repairing old Honda Motorcycles, racing slot cars, target shooting and cheering on the Colts. Surviving are his children, Patricia L. York, Gregory D. York, and Charles D. York; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Logan York and Jerry York; and sisters, Ruth Lamb and Doris Gose. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Gale L. Vorndran in 2011; six brothers, and one sister. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation starting at 11 a.m. prior to the service. The family has requested that masks be optional. Entombment will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Contributions in Lyle's memory may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control in honor of Lyle's daughter, Gale. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the York family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.