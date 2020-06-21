LYLE HERMAN SCIFRES
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LYLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYLE HERMAN SCIFRES, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1939, in Indianapolis, Ind., he was the son of Thomas and Lucy (Ballard) Scifres. Lyle moved to Owensboro, Ky., in the 1960's where he was an art instructor and owner of a very successful bridal and formal wear shop. Lyle expressed his artistic side through creating pottery, jewelry, metal designs, painting and textiles. His wedding dress designs were produced by a leading bridal company. Lyle loved music and was an extraordinary tenor. His desire was to sing praises to his Lord for as long as the Lord gave him breath. Lyle was the beloved baby brother of his three sisters, Dixie (Don) Weaver survives him. Memorials may be made to League of the Blind, in honor of Lyle Scifres, 5812 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816. https://www.facebook.com/midwestfuneralhomeandcremation/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved