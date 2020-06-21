LYLE HERMAN SCIFRES, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1939, in Indianapolis, Ind., he was the son of Thomas and Lucy (Ballard) Scifres. Lyle moved to Owensboro, Ky., in the 1960's where he was an art instructor and owner of a very successful bridal and formal wear shop. Lyle expressed his artistic side through creating pottery, jewelry, metal designs, painting and textiles. His wedding dress designs were produced by a leading bridal company. Lyle loved music and was an extraordinary tenor. His desire was to sing praises to his Lord for as long as the Lord gave him breath. Lyle was the beloved baby brother of his three sisters, Dixie (Don) Weaver survives him. Memorials may be made to League of the Blind, in honor of Lyle Scifres, 5812 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816. https://www.facebook.com/midwestfuneralhomeandcremation/
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.