Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNDALL JEANNE (HUNNINGS) WITTMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LYNDALL JEANNE (HUNNINGS) WITTMER, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a valiant six year battle with cancer. Jeanne, as she was known by all, was born 26 July 1944 in Sullivan, Ind. and was the daughter of Keith and Lyndall (Ferree) Hunnings. Jeanne married Philip Wittmer of Tell City, Ind., on June 10, 1966; he survives and having recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Jeanne taught for 33 years at East Noble High School in Kendallville, Ind. She retired from East Noble in July of 1999 and moved to Kokomo and Greentown, Ind., to join her husband whose career relocated him there. Jeanne and her husband then moved to Perry County permanently in 2007. She was always very active in her community, volunteering for many societies, service organizations and clubs. Together with her husband, she was awarded the honor of being the 2017 Tell City Distinguished Citizen. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Bonnie E. (Hunnings) Andrews (Dennis) of Greenfield, Ind.; a niece, Olivia E. Andrews of Florence, Ky.; a nephew, Keith J. (Janie) Andrews of Fishers, Ind.;, an uncle, William J. Ferree of Sullivan, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Karen C. Wittmer of Tell City; as well as, numerous cousins and grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tell City Historical Society. Condolences may be made online at

LYNDALL JEANNE (HUNNINGS) WITTMER, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a valiant six year battle with cancer. Jeanne, as she was known by all, was born 26 July 1944 in Sullivan, Ind. and was the daughter of Keith and Lyndall (Ferree) Hunnings. Jeanne married Philip Wittmer of Tell City, Ind., on June 10, 1966; he survives and having recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Jeanne taught for 33 years at East Noble High School in Kendallville, Ind. She retired from East Noble in July of 1999 and moved to Kokomo and Greentown, Ind., to join her husband whose career relocated him there. Jeanne and her husband then moved to Perry County permanently in 2007. She was always very active in her community, volunteering for many societies, service organizations and clubs. Together with her husband, she was awarded the honor of being the 2017 Tell City Distinguished Citizen. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Bonnie E. (Hunnings) Andrews (Dennis) of Greenfield, Ind.; a niece, Olivia E. Andrews of Florence, Ky.; a nephew, Keith J. (Janie) Andrews of Fishers, Ind.;, an uncle, William J. Ferree of Sullivan, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Karen C. Wittmer of Tell City; as well as, numerous cousins and grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tell City Historical Society. Condolences may be made online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close