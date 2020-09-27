LYNETTE MARIE (BAKLE) -MERTZ, 59, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne Ind. Born April 30, 1961 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Carol Bakle. Lynette graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School in 1979. She was an accountant at Bishop Dwenger for several years. Lynette enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, April (Paul) Goff of Roanoke, Ind., Brandon (Penny) Mertz of Fort Wayne, Ind., Stephanie (Charlie) Noel of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Zach Huddleston of Angola, Ind.; siblings, Brad (Kathy) Bakle, Liz (Grady) Singleton; and 11 grandchildren. Lynette was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Brian Mertz. Memorial Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Memorial calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Bishop Dwenger Student Scholarship Fund. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com