LYNETTE S. PALIGANOFF, 58, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born June 4, 1960, she was the daughter of Robert and Joy Oman. Lynette will be forever remembered by her children, Megan Paliganoff and Adam Meyer; brother, Michael Oman; as well as her extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Lynette's Life is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1505 Bethany Lane, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., with Pastor Debra Meuter officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019