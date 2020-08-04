1/1
LYNN A. FRANKE
LYNN A. FRANKE, 68, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his residence; his death was unexpected. Lynn was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Liz" Orrick on Feb. 26, 1972. Survivors include his wife, Liz Franke of Monroeville, Ind., daughter, Melissa (Tim) McMahon of Monroeville; son, Brandon (Danielle) Franke of Land O Lakes, Fla.; sisters, Joyce (Don) Schuller of Fremont, Ind. and Karen (Ray) Church of Valparaiso, Ind.; five grandchildren, MacKenzie, Emma, and Lauren McMahon and Nicholas Kleoppel and Addison Franke. Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
AUG
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
AUG
6
Service
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
111 South Water Street
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
