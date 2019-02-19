LYNN ALLEN

LYNN ALLEN, 64, passed Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Born in Bluffton, he was a son of the late Ival and Lois Allen. He had worked at Essex Wire & Cable until he was disabled. He is survived by wife, Sharen; daughter, Lindsay (Chris) Demp sher; siblings, Dennis (Joyce), Susan and Gary (Karen) Allen; nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephews. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Lupus Foundation. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2019
