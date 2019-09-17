LYNN ELSTON SNYDER (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Eel River Cemetery
Obituary
LYNN ELSTON SNYDER, 81, of Churubusco, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Snyder; daughter, Diane (Bill) Randall; sons, Doug (Lori) Snyder, Dan (Susan) Snyder and Richard (Brenda) Snyder; brothers, Don and David Snyder; sister-in-law, Donna Snyder; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerry Snyder; and sister, Patricia Linder. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Calling is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Memorials to Riley Hospital for Children, St. Jude Childrens Hospital or Masses. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019
