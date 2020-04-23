LYNN F. FRASURE, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. Surviving are his wife, Patricia; son, Eric (Mariah) Frasure; daughter, Tracy (Bill) Rau; sisters, Judy (Dave) Paris and LeAnn Frasure; and grandsons, Jaxson, Abel, and Eastyn. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Serenity; and brothers, Rick and Sam Frasure. No visitation. Private burial held by the family at Monroeville Memorial Cemetery, Monroeville, Ind. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2020