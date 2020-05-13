LYNN JAY JARRETT
1941 - 2020
LYNN JAY JARRETT, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born June 12, 1941, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Fred and Elva (Hilsmier) Jarrett. Lynn attended Ossian High School. He worked at Scott's IGA for 34 years, retiring in 2002. Lynn had a passion for playing and watching baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his brothers, John (Jan) and Jim (Teri) Jarrett; and five nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery 701 S. Jefferson St., Ossian (IN 46777). Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
