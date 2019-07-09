Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNN L. HALLIWILL. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

LYNN L. HALLIWILL, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born May 13, 1929 in Fort Wayne, Lynn was the son of the late Harold and Imojene Halliwill. For many years Lynn was raised by his grandparents, George and Delia Belle Underhill. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Lynn was a design engineer for International Harvester and Navistar. He will always be remembered as an old school gentleman. Lynn and his wife Jean traveled extensively to be present for their children and grandchildren's events. He volunteered his time to many organizations and was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Lynn also loved music, especially jazz. He is survived by two sons, Mark (Starla) Halliwill of Denver, Colo., Jon (Erika) Halliwill of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two daughters, Karen (Myo Myint) Bender of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Lori (Robbie) Starkey of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and one step-sibling. Lynn was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jean, and also two half-siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 2929 Paulding Rd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse/Hospice Home or Masses. To sign the online guestbook visit



