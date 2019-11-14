M. FLORIN 84 of Fort Wayne died Monday Nov. 11 2019 a "Rick" (Renee) CHRISTINA

Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Obituary
CHRISTINA M. FLORIN, 84, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Christina was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Carlsbad, Czechoslovakia. She was a daughter of the late Rudolf and Julliana Lackner. She was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and was the cafeteria manager at Lakeside Middle School for 25 years. She was a very talented seamstress, a wonderful cook, and enjoyed gardening, traveling and camping. Surviving are her loving husband of 64 years, Josef Florin; children, Heinz (Renee) Florin, Richard "Rick" Florin and Karen Florin; grandchildren, Michael Florin, Lyndsey Franco, Karrie Ann (Alberto Toscano) Kubatko and David Brunner; and four great-grandchildren; brother, Peter; sister, Karin. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 4:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: Masses. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019
