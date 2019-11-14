CHRISTINA M. FLORIN, 84, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Christina was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Carlsbad, Czechoslovakia. She was a daughter of the late Rudolf and Julliana Lackner. She was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and was the cafeteria manager at Lakeside Middle School for 25 years. She was a very talented seamstress, a wonderful cook, and enjoyed gardening, traveling and camping. Surviving are her loving husband of 64 years, Josef Florin; children, Heinz (Renee) Florin, Richard "Rick" Florin and Karen Florin; grandchildren, Michael Florin, Lyndsey Franco, Karrie Ann (Alberto Toscano) Kubatko and David Brunner; and four great-grandchildren; brother, Peter; sister, Karin. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 4:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: Masses. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019