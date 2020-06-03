M. GERTRUDE WYSS
1922 - 2020
M. GERTRUDE WYSS, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born July 22, 1922, in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Stephan and Florence (Hake) Sorg. She worked at home raising and caring for her family and helping on the farm. She was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel. Surviving family include her children, Diana Cole, Ronald (Jean), Kenneth (Jean), Russell (Sheila), Thomas, and Daniel (Linda) Wyss; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joan Smith, Carl Sorg, Dorothy Brown, and Ruth Ann Lothamer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Arthur Wyss; son, Nicholas Wyss; daughters-in-law, Delores and Judy Wyss; son-in-law, Jim Cole; and brothers, Raymond and Hubert Wyss. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, 11337 Old Decatur Road South, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Masks are required and social distancing and attendance guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic - Hessen Cassel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Masses or St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic School tuition fund. Condolences and memories of Gertude may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel
