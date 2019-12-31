M. JEAN BUX, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Born April 8, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Vernon and Marie Daugherty. Jean worked for International Harvester as a secretary for many years, later retiring from there as well. She attended Trinity English Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed shopping, knitting, time with her dog and most of all spending time with her family and people who came to visit her. Jean is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Rob) Wiley and Cathy Bux; son, John (Theresa) Bux Jr.; grandchildren, Kassandry West and Samantha Wiley; four great-grandchildren; and loving dog, Sassy. Also preceding her in passing was her husband of 70 years, J. Henry Bux; and sister, Nancy Hatfield. There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019