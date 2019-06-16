M. JEANETTE GRIFFITH, 85, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Battle Creek, Mich., Jeanette was the daughter of the late Harold and Alice Case. She worked at Essex Wire Credit Union for many years. Jeanette was a member of Fort Wayne Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she sang in the church choir and served as director of the community center and food bank. Jeanette had a strong faith in God, and always strived to be a Christ-like example. She loved being able to help others in need. She enjoyed her walks in the park, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, William Griffith; daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Hoover and Jennie McAllister; grandchildren, Aaron Hoover, Rachel (Adam) Cole, Ryan (Kathy) Julius, Leah (Brandon) Jeffries, and Asher McAllister; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Ava, Kora, and Everett; along with many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was preceded in death by her siblings, Harold Case, Marguerite Brown, and Marilyn Cantrell. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice or Aboite Christian School. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019