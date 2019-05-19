Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. JOAN BRANDT. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

M. JOAN BRANDT, 87, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born on Aug. 9, 1931, in Versailles, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Robert R. Smith and Mary Catherine (Grow) Smith. Joan started as an RN and became a caring mother to her four children. She was a gourmet cook and enjoyed her food and wine. She loved socializing with friends, traveling, Clear Lake, antique and gourmet clubs, and was a member of the Fort Wayne Country Club. "Her beautiful smile and generous spirit about her will be missed." Joan is survived by her children, Sandra B. (Paul) Brugge of Clarendon Hills, Ill., Susan B. (Bryce) Dorst of Danville, Calif., William H. Brandt of Fort Wayne, and Michael E. Brandt of Monroe, Mich.; grandchildren, Allyssa Dorst, Leah Dorst, Eric Brugge, and Rachel Brugge; siblings, Sue Benzies of Tipp City, Ohio, Charles "Dick" Smith of Versailles, Ohio, and Connie Cottrell of Normal, Ill.; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Dr. William E. Brandt; and siblings, Dorothy Hemmerly, Wanda Bayman, Carol Mae Elson, Jackie Minnich, Norma Jean Clark, and Norman Smith. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Community Harvest Food Bank.



M. JOAN BRANDT, 87, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born on Aug. 9, 1931, in Versailles, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Robert R. Smith and Mary Catherine (Grow) Smith. Joan started as an RN and became a caring mother to her four children. She was a gourmet cook and enjoyed her food and wine. She loved socializing with friends, traveling, Clear Lake, antique and gourmet clubs, and was a member of the Fort Wayne Country Club. "Her beautiful smile and generous spirit about her will be missed." Joan is survived by her children, Sandra B. (Paul) Brugge of Clarendon Hills, Ill., Susan B. (Bryce) Dorst of Danville, Calif., William H. Brandt of Fort Wayne, and Michael E. Brandt of Monroe, Mich.; grandchildren, Allyssa Dorst, Leah Dorst, Eric Brugge, and Rachel Brugge; siblings, Sue Benzies of Tipp City, Ohio, Charles "Dick" Smith of Versailles, Ohio, and Connie Cottrell of Normal, Ill.; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Dr. William E. Brandt; and siblings, Dorothy Hemmerly, Wanda Bayman, Carol Mae Elson, Jackie Minnich, Norma Jean Clark, and Norman Smith. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Community Harvest Food Bank. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close