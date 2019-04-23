M. LAVON BEHNY, 85, of North Manchester, Ind., died Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2:41 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born May 19, 1933, in Whitley County, Ind., she was a daughter of Carl and Inez (Bruch) Michel. She married Gene Behny at the Wabash Church of the Brethren on Sept. 26, 1951; he died on Sept. 8, 2013. She is survived by three children, Cheryl (David) Basham of Fredericksburg, Va., Ronald (Lynne) Behny of North Manchester and Janet Egolf of Rochester, Ind.; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Leanne (Jerry) Flinn; and her beloved dog, Mabel. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Peabody Chapel, 400 W. 7th St., North Manchester, with calling one hour prior. Rick Hawks officiating. Friends may also call from 6to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Grandstaff - Hentgen Bender Chapel, 207 W. Main St., North Manchester. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Servia. Preferred memorials to The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S., Fort Wayne, IN 46814. The memorial guestbook for Lavon may be signed at http://www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019