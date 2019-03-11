Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. PERRY THOMAS 84 passed away Friday March 8 2019 at "MATT" (Lonn) ROMETTA. View Sign

ROMETTA M. "MATT" PERRY THOMAS, 84, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Wayne, W.V., she was a daughter of the late George R. and Carmen Marie Dean. She married Dean L. Thomas on June 20, 1981 in Fort Wayne and he survives. She worked for Stellhorn Veterinary Hospital as a veterinary surgical assistant for 26 years retiring June 1, 2001. She was a member of Crescent Avenue United Methodist Church and Masonic OES Lodge 8 in Huntington, W.V. Matt is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Lonn) F. Dugan and Donna S. Perry Graybosch; step-daughter, Kimberly S. Thomas Marconi; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Marjory U. High, Ivorine N. Jenkinson, and Mary Sue Wallert. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, David L. Perry; brothers, Roger, Bourban, and Donald; sister, Gladys; and step-daughter Deborah K. Stark. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Calling is from 4: to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or . To sign the online guestbook visit



4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

