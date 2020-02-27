MABEL A. STUDEBAKER, 95, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Fayetteville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late William Grice and Harriett Wallace Grice Whitfield. She was a 1942 honor graduate of Massey Hill High School and was the first one in her family to graduate high school. She married Isaac Roger Studebaker on June 13, 1944, in Bennettsville, S.C., while he was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. During World War II, she worked at General Electric and raised her family in Fort Wayne. Mabel was active in her church homes during her younger years. In her spare time, she was a wonderful cook and gardener. She received the most pleasure in life from her relationships with her immediate and extended families. Surviving are her children, Roger (Kathleen) Studebaker, Bonnie (Charles) Clampitt and Brenda (Wendell) Springer; grandchildren, Timothy Studebaker, Jeremy Studebaker, Jerod Clampitt, Sean Studebaker, Carrie Wiant, and Olivia Springer; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lela Mae Tatum of Frisco City, Ala. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Isaac Studebaker; sisters, Faye Barefoot and Myrtle Webster; and brother, Lloyd Grice. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery, N. Manchester, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020